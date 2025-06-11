Stoneweg European REIT Announces Trading Updates Post-Conversion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:CWBU) ) is now available.

Stoneweg European Real Estate Investment Trust has announced updates to its trading details following its conversion into a stapled trust, now known as Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust. This change includes new ISIN codes and updated trading details, reflecting the trust’s strategic restructuring to enhance its market positioning and potentially offer more value to stakeholders.

More about Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust established under the laws of Singapore, managed by Stoneweg EREIT Management Pte. Ltd. The trust focuses on real estate investments in Europe, providing investors with opportunities to gain exposure to the European real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 446,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €880.6M

