Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust to Announce 3Q 2025 Financial Updates

Stoneweg European Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:SET) ) just unveiled an update.

Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust is set to release its third-quarter 2025 financial and operational updates on November 6, 2025. The announcement will be presented in an online briefing by the executive management team, inviting investors and media to gain insights into the trust’s performance and strategic positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:SET) stock is a Hold with a EUR1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stoneweg European Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the SG:SET Stock Forecast page.

Stoneweg European Real Estate Investment Trust operates within the real estate investment industry, focusing on managing and investing in European real estate assets. It is managed by Stoneweg EREIT Management Pte. Ltd. and Stoneweg EBT Management Pte. Ltd., based in Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 420,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €860.3M

