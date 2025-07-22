StoneCo Announces Major Divestment of Software Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stoneco ( (STNE) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, StoneCo Ltd. announced significant divestments in its software segment, including the sale of Linx and related assets to TOTVS for R$3.41 billion and SimplesVet to PetLove for R$140 million. These transactions aim to streamline operations and focus on core growth strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning. The divestments represent a substantial portion of StoneCo’s software revenue and profitability, with the proceeds expected to be used in line with the company’s capital allocation framework.

The most recent analyst rating on (STNE) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stoneco stock, see the STNE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STNE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STNE is a Neutral.

Stoneco’s score reflects solid earnings call outcomes and strategic growth, overshadowed by profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends weigh on valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on STNE stock, click here.

More about Stoneco

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 5,812,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.71B

For detailed information about STNE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue