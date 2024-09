Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) has released an update.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved Stolt-Nielsen Limited’s prospectus for listing its senior unsecured bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The bonds, which will be traded under ISIN NO0013019026, are set for the 2023/2028 period. Interested parties can find the prospectus on the company’s website.

