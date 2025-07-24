Stockland Updates Dividend Distribution with DRP Price Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stockland ( (AU:SGP) ) has shared an update.

Stockland has announced an update regarding its dividend distribution for its fully paid ordinary units stapled securities. The update includes the announcement of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price, which relates to the financial period ending on June 30, 2025. This update is part of Stockland’s ongoing communication with its stakeholders, ensuring transparency and clarity in its financial operations.

More about Stockland

Average Trading Volume: 6,084,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.13B

