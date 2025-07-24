STMicroelectronics Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

STMicroelectronics ( (STM) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, STMicroelectronics reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing net revenues of $2.77 billion and a net loss of $97 million. The results showed a year-over-year revenue decrease of 14.4%, with significant impacts from impairment and restructuring charges. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company anticipates sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by increased bookings in the industrial sector, although automotive bookings remain below expectations. The company is focused on reshaping its manufacturing footprint and resizing its global cost base to navigate the uncertain economic landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (STM) stock is a Hold with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on STMicroelectronics stock, see the STM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STM is a Outperform.

STMicroelectronics’ overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong technical momentum and solid financial performance, despite recent revenue and cash flow challenges. The valuation is relatively high, and the latest earnings call highlighted significant financial pressures. However, ongoing investments in growth areas and sustainability provide a positive outlook.

More about STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global leader in the semiconductor industry, providing a wide range of electronics applications. The company focuses on serving sectors such as personal electronics, industrial, and automotive, with products including analog, MEMS and sensors, power and discrete products, and embedded processing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,051,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $28.48B

