Stingray Group Acquires The Singing Machine to Expand Karaoke Offerings

The latest update is out from Stingray Digit SV ( ($TSE:RAY.A) ).

Stingray Group has acquired The Singing Machine Company, a leader in consumer karaoke products, to enhance its in-car karaoke offerings with integrated microphones. This acquisition strengthens Stingray’s position in the global karaoke market by combining The Singing Machine’s hardware expertise with Stingray’s extensive karaoke library and distribution network. The move is expected to create a superior karaoke experience for consumers and open new growth opportunities, particularly in the in-car entertainment market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RAY.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RAY.A is a Outperform.

Stingray Digit SV’s stock is rated highly due to strong financial performance, positive earnings call highlights, and strategic corporate events. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while valuation metrics are reasonable but not exceptional. The company’s growth initiatives and robust financial health position it well for future success.

More about Stingray Digit SV

Stingray Group is a global leader in music, media, and technology, specializing in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. It offers a variety of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, subscription video-on-demand content, karaoke products, and in-car infotainment content. Stingray Business provides commercial solutions in music and digital signage, while Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network.

Average Trading Volume: 27,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$737.8M

