Stingray Expands Reach with Samsung VXT Integration

Stingray Digit SV ( ($TSE:RAY.A) ) just unveiled an update.

Stingray has launched its Stingray Music and Stingray Streams apps on Samsung’s VXT platform, a cloud-native content management solution. This integration allows businesses to enhance their environments through curated music and video experiences, aligning with their brand identities and improving customer engagement. The partnership with Samsung marks a significant step in Stingray’s strategy to provide innovative audio and video solutions, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving demands of businesses worldwide.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:RAY.A) stock is a Buy with a C$9.50 price target.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance, positive earnings call sentiment, and bullish technical indicators, tempered by valuation concerns and high debt levels. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth in advertising revenue are significant positives.

Stingray is a global music, media, and technology company known for its leadership in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. It offers a wide range of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, karaoke products, and music apps. Stingray Business provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights, while Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network.

Average Trading Volume: 26,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$717.1M

