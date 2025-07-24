Stingray Expands Music Channel Offerings on VIZIO’s WatchFree+

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stingray Digit SV ( ($TSE:RAY.A) ) has issued an update.

Stingray has expanded its offerings on VIZIO’s WatchFree+ by launching six new free ad-supported streaming television channels, enhancing its music content distribution. This strategic move aims to reach a broader audience in the United States, providing diverse music genres and moods to VIZIO customers, thereby strengthening Stingray’s market position and accessibility.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:RAY.A) stock is a Buy with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stingray Digit SV stock, see the TSE:RAY.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RAY.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RAY.A is a Outperform.

Stingray Digit SV has a strong overall performance, driven by robust financial results and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and market expansion, bolster its growth prospects. However, high debt levels and some regional revenue challenges present risks that need careful management.

More about Stingray Digit SV

Stingray is a global leader in music, media, and technology, specializing in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. The company offers a wide range of global music, digital, and advertising services, including audio and video channels, radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products, music apps, and infotainment content. Stingray Business provides commercial solutions such as music and in-store advertising, while Stingray Advertising is a major retail audio advertising network in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 26,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$696M

