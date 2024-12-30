SThree plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from SThree plc ( (GB:STEM) ).

SThree plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 35,346 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through Investec. The buyback, conducted at a weighted average price of 280.1663 pence per share, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital by canceling the repurchased shares, which may positively influence the company’s stock value and shareholder returns.

More about SThree plc

YTD Price Performance: -30.92%

Average Trading Volume: 248,863

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £368M

