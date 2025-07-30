Steven Madden Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Steven Madden ( (SHOO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 30, 2025, Steven Madden, Ltd. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a 6.8% increase in revenue to $559.0 million compared to the same period in 2024. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $39.5 million, attributed to new tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. The integration of Kurt Geiger is progressing well, contributing to a 43.3% increase in direct-to-consumer revenue. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on September 23, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHOO) stock is a Hold with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steven Madden stock, see the SHOO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SHOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHOO is a Outperform.

Steven Madden’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are key strengths, despite valuation concerns and uncertainties related to tariffs. Strategic initiatives and corporate support provide additional confidence in future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on SHOO stock, click here.

More about Steven Madden

Steve Madden is a prominent designer and marketer in the fashion industry, specializing in fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel. The company markets its products under various brands, including Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger London, Dolce Vita, and Betsey Johnson, among others. It operates through wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer channels, including brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,601,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.96B

Find detailed analytics on SHOO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue