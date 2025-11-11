Sterling Group Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1825) ) has issued an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 28, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend, which may have implications for the company’s financial performance and shareholder returns.

More about Sterling Group Holdings Limited

Sterling Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the industry of manufacturing and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1825.

Average Trading Volume: 440,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$48.73M

For a thorough assessment of 1825 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue