Stereotaxis Advances in Surgical Robotics with Strong Q3

Stereotaxis ( (STXS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stereotaxis presented to its investors.

Stereotaxis, a leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular interventions, continues to advance its innovative technology portfolio, aiming to enhance patient care and operating room efficiency. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Stereotaxis highlighted significant commercial progress, including the sale of two Genesis robotic systems to European hospitals and the successful launch of new products like MAGiC Sweep, which generated over $300,000 in revenue shortly after FDA clearance. The company reported total revenue of $7.5 million, with a gross margin of 55%, and noted a decrease in adjusted operating expenses compared to the previous year. Despite an operating loss of $6.6 million, Stereotaxis maintains a strong cash position with $10.5 million in cash and no debt. Looking ahead, Stereotaxis anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to exceed $9 million, driven by continued growth in both system and recurring revenue, supporting its goal of achieving over 20% annual revenue growth for 2025.

