Steppe Cement Reports Change in Major Holdings

Steppe Cement (GB:STCM) has released an update.

Steppe Cement Limited has reported a change in major holdings following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, with David Crichton-Watt now holding a total of 17.29% of the voting rights. The notification, dated September 30, 2024, indicates that the threshold was crossed on the same date. This shift represents a slight increase from the previous notification, where the holdings were at 16.97%.

For further insights into GB:STCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.