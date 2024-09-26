Step One Executives Sell Shares, Escrow Remaining

Step One Clothing Limited (AU:STP) has released an update.

In a significant move by Step One Clothing Limited, a leading direct-to-consumer online retailer for innerwear, its Founder and CEO Greg Taylor and Director and Chief Legal Officer Michael Reddie have sold a respective 8.97% and 1.09% of the company’s issued capital in ordinary shares. The remaining shares held by both executives will be escrowed until the company’s full year results for FY2025 are released, with certain exceptions. This announcement follows the company’s continued growth and expansion into international markets.

