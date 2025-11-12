Step One Clothing Limited Announces Successful AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Step One Clothing Limited ( (AU:STP) ) has issued an announcement.

Step One Clothing Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed by poll. The re-election of board members and the approval of the remuneration report reflect strong shareholder support, indicating confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome is likely to reinforce Step One’s market position and reassure stakeholders of its commitment to sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:STP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Step One Clothing Limited stock, see the AU:STP Stock Forecast page.

More about Step One Clothing Limited

Step One Clothing Limited is a leading direct-to-consumer online retailer specializing in high-quality, certified sustainable, and ethically manufactured underwear. The company caters to a broad range of body types and has transformed the underwear market with its innovative designs and strong customer following. Step One operates as a multinational company with a presence in Australia, the US, and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 281,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$87.11M

See more insights into STP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

