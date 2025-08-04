Stemline’s Promising Study on Elacestrant for Metastatic Breast Cancer

Stemline ((STML)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Stemline Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 1b/2 open-label study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2, Open-Label Umbrella Study To Evaluate Safety And Efficacy Of Elacestrant In Various Combination In Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose of elacestrant in combination with other drugs and assess the efficacy and safety of these combinations in treating estrogen receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced/metastatic breast cancer.

The study is testing the drug elacestrant in combination with alpelisib, everolimus, palbociclib, capivasertib, and ribociclib. These combinations are intended to enhance treatment efficacy for patients with metastatic breast cancer.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel intervention model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with specific types of breast cancer.

The study began on January 24, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry timelines.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Stemline’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. Competitors in the oncology space will be closely monitoring these developments, as successful outcomes could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

