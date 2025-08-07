Stemline’s Promising Study on Brain Metastasis Treatment: A Potential Game Changer

Stemline ((STML)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Stemline Therapeutics is conducting a significant clinical study titled ‘An Open-label Multicenter Phase 1b-2 Study of Elacestrant in Combination With Abemaciclib in Women and Men With Brain Metastasis From Estrogen Receptor Positive, HER-2 Negative Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of combining elacestrant and abemaciclib in treating brain metastases in patients with ER-positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer, a critical area of unmet medical need.

The intervention under investigation involves two drugs: Elacestrant and Abemaciclib. Elacestrant is administered in doses of 300 mg or 400 mg daily, while Abemaciclib is given at 100 mg or 150 mg twice daily. These drugs are being tested for their potential to effectively manage brain metastases in the specified patient group.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the optimal dosage in Phase 1b, followed by a Phase 2 evaluation.

The study began on August 31, 2022, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on August 6, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

For investors, this study could significantly impact Stemline’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in the oncology sector. Competitors in the breast cancer treatment space will likely be monitoring these developments closely.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

