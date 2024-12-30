Stellar Resources Issues Unquoted Securities for Staff Incentives

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 7.5 million options expiring at various dates and prices, and 8 million performance rights. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. This move could be seen as a commitment to strengthening its internal team while enhancing future performance.

