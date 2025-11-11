Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Updates on Share Transfer Re-lodgement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd ( (IN:SSWL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has announced the receipt of a report from its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent regarding the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares. The company has taken several initiatives to inform shareholders about the special window for these requests, including publishing notices in newspapers, sharing information on LinkedIn, and updating their website. This move is in compliance with a SEBI circular and aims to streamline the process for shareholders, potentially enhancing transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is a company operating in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of steel wheel rims for various types of vehicles. The company is positioned in the market as a key supplier of these components, serving both domestic and international automotive markets.

Average Trading Volume: 13,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 34.44B INR

