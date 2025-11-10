Steel Dynamics Announces Q4 2025 Cash Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Steel Dynamics ( (STLD) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Steel Dynamics, Inc. announced a fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025, and disbursed on or about January 9, 2026. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and may impact its financial positioning as it continues to diversify its product offerings and expand its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (STLD) stock is a Hold with a $165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steel Dynamics stock, see the STLD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STLD is a Outperform.

Steel Dynamics’ overall stock score of 77 is driven by strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s stable financial position and strategic initiatives in steel and aluminum operations contribute positively, though challenges in profitability and cash flow generation slightly dampen the score. The valuation is fair, but not compelling enough to significantly boost the score.

To see Spark’s full report on STLD stock, click here.

More about Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company with facilities across the United States and Mexico. It operates a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission products primarily from recycled scrap. As one of the largest steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, Steel Dynamics is expanding into aluminum operations to diversify its product offerings, targeting the sustainable beverage can industry, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,307,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.19B

Find detailed analytics on STLD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue