Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect ownership interests of Director Michael Alan Arnold, who acquired additional shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition enhances his holdings in the company, reflecting a potential vote of confidence in its future prospects.

