Steakholder Foods Expands U.S. Textile Innovation with Twine Solutions

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Steakholder Foods Expands U.S. Textile Innovation with Twine Solutions

Story Highlights
  • Steakholder Foods expands Twine Solutions’ U.S. collaboration for sustainable dyeing.
  • TwineX1 systems aim to transform U.S. textile supply chain with fast, eco-friendly production.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Steakholder Foods Expands U.S. Textile Innovation with Twine Solutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Steakholder Foods ( (STKH) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Steakholder Foods announced the expansion of its subsidiary Twine Solutions’ collaboration with Henderson Sewing Machine Co. to introduce sustainable, on-demand thread and yarn dyeing technology to the U.S. market. This partnership aims to transform the American textile supply chain by enabling fast and flexible production onshore, reducing environmental impact, and eliminating overseas shipping delays. The TwineX1 systems, an improvement on previous models, are designed to meet the needs of fashion brands, embroidery production sites, and textile innovation labs, supporting a circular, digital-first production model that aligns with modern manufacturing values.

Spark’s Take on STKH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STKH is a Underperform.

Steakholder Foods is facing severe financial distress, with negative growth and significant reliance on debt. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while valuation metrics show unprofitability and a lack of dividend yield. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score, highlighting the company’s instability and unattractiveness to investors.

To see Spark’s full report on STKH stock, click here.

More about Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods is a leader in the alternative protein industry, specializing in 3D-printing production machines and proprietary premix blends for food manufacturing. Founded in 2019, the company focuses on creating sustainable alternatives to traditional meat and seafood, with expertise in replicating the textures of various meats and exploring the integration of cultivated cells.

Average Trading Volume: 686,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.56M

See more insights into STKH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement