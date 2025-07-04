Steady Growth: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Aligns with Expectations

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released its Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June, revealing a figure of 50.8, which aligns perfectly with market expectations. This marks a slight increase from the previous month’s reading of 49.9, indicating a modest expansion in the non-manufacturing sector, as any reading above 50 suggests growth.

This steady PMI reading suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for the stock market, particularly in sectors related to services and non-manufacturing industries. Investors might view this as a sign of stability, potentially boosting confidence in service-oriented stocks. However, the marginal increase also signals that growth is tepid, which could temper enthusiasm and lead to a more measured approach in stock investments. Overall, the data provides a balanced view, offering reassurance without igniting excessive market exuberance.

