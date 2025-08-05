Steadright Initiates Offtake Talks for Moroccan Titanium Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. ( (TSE:SCM) ) has provided an update.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has initiated preliminary offtake discussions for its TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco, with interest from several companies including the Socomis Group. The company is progressing with a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to evaluate the project’s viability, expected to be completed by mid-September 2025. This move is anticipated to facilitate financing and risk management, positioning Steadright strategically in the titanium market, where Titanium Dioxide is a critical mineral in high demand globally.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCM is a Underperform.

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. exhibits severe financial weaknesses, with no revenue, negative equity, and poor cash flow management. Technical analysis suggests overbought conditions, which could lead to a price correction. Valuation is challenging due to the absence of earnings, contributing to a low overall score.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019, focusing on projects within the critical mineral space. In 2025, the company is actively pursuing exploration projects that can be transitioned into production, particularly in the critical minerals sector. Steadright is also renegotiating an option on its RAM property in Quebec, which is rich in Ni, Cu, Co, and precious metals.

Average Trading Volume: 35,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

