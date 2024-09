Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has reported a change in the substantial holding by First Sentier Investors, with an update on the voting power and relevant interests in the company’s voting securities. This notice includes changes in ownership stakes and the voting power of various entities, reflecting the dynamics of the company’s investment profile.

