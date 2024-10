Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced the issuance of 27,000 unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, which are not expected to be listed on the ASX. These securities, identified as SDFAM AWARDS, were issued on July 22, 2024, as per the latest company disclosure dated October 4, 2024.

