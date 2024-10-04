Steadfast Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced the issue of 519,894 new unquoted securities under its employee incentive scheme, which will not be listed on the ASX. These securities are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and incentivize their employees, with the issue date recorded as August 29, 2024. This move reflects Steadfast Group’s commitment to fostering a motivated workforce.

