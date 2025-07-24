Steadfast Group CFO Retirement Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Steadfast Group Limited announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Humphrys, effective 31 August 2025, due to health and family reasons. During his tenure since January 2013, Humphrys significantly contributed to Steadfast’s strategic achievements, including its ASX listing and 12 years of record profits. In the interim, Hannah Lee will serve as Acting CFO while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDF) stock is a Buy with a A$6.98 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steadfast Group Limited stock, see the AU:SDF Stock Forecast page.

More about Steadfast Group Limited

Steadfast Group Limited operates insurance broker and agency networks across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company facilitates the placement of over AU$25 billion in gross written premium annually and provides a wide range of services such as market access, technology, risk solutions, and operational support. Steadfast also offers equity solutions to its network members and owns 29 underwriting agencies that provide specialist insurance products in niche markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,129,997

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.58B

For a thorough assessment of SDF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue