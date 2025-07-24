Steadfast Group Appoints New Company Secretary to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) has issued an announcement.

Steadfast Group Limited has appointed Alexandra Rose as the new Company Secretary, effective from July 24, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in the corporate legal sector, particularly in insurance and financial services, Alexandra is expected to enhance the company’s compliance and governance practices. This change is part of a strategic move to strengthen the company’s communication with the ASX, as Alexandra will oversee these communications. The transition also allows Duncan Ramsay to focus on his role as Chief Legal Officer, potentially improving the company’s legal operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDF) stock is a Buy with a A$6.98 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steadfast Group Limited stock, see the AU:SDF Stock Forecast page.

More about Steadfast Group Limited

Steadfast Group Limited operates within the insurance and financial sector, providing services that cater to APRA regulated entities. The company is known for its focus on governance and corporate legal practices.

Average Trading Volume: 2,129,997

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.58B

For an in-depth examination of SDF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue