State Street No Longer Major Ventia Investor

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Ventia Services Group Limited as of April 24, 2024. The notice, which includes changes in relevant interests and associations in relation to Ventia’s voting securities, was formally given to the company on the same date. This update could signal significant changes in Ventia Services Group’s investor landscape.

