State Street Ends Substantial Holding in Westgold

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Westgold Resources Limited as of September 18, 2024. The announcement details changes in voting interests and relevant interests of the substantial holder, including addresses and associations with the company. This marks a significant change in the shareholder structure of Westgold Resources.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.