State Street Corporation Exits Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Regis Resources Limited as of April 24, 2024, according to a recent filing. The notice, dated April 26, 2024, details changes in relevant interests and associations in the company’s voting securities since their last substantial holding notice. This marks a significant change in the shareholder structure of the mining firm.

