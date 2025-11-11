State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Collins Foods

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Collins Foods ( (AU:CKF) ) is now available.

Collins Foods Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 7, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact Collins Foods’ shareholder structure and could influence future corporate decisions and strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CKF) stock is a Buy with a A$13.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Collins Foods stock, see the AU:CKF Stock Forecast page.

More about Collins Foods

Average Trading Volume: 294,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.27B

