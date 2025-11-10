Starts Corporation Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Starts Corporation Inc. ( (JP:8850) ) has provided an update.

Starts Corporation Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing an increase in net sales by 8.9% and ordinary profit by 11.4% compared to the previous year. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 9.9%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of continued growth in net sales and operating profit, although a slight decline in profit attributable to owners is anticipated.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8850) stock is a Buy with a Yen5335.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Starts Corporation Inc. stock, see the JP:8850 Stock Forecast page.

More about Starts Corporation Inc.

Starts Corporation Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the real estate industry. The company focuses on providing real estate services and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 67,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen240.6B

