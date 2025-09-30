Starlo Ventures Appoints New CFO to Enhance Financial Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Starlo Ventures Ltd. ( (TSE:SLO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Starlo Ventures Ltd. has announced the appointment of Steven Krause as the new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Christian Uria. Krause brings extensive experience in the mining sector, having co-founded Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants and served as chairman during the merger of Luna Gold and JDL Gold. This leadership change is expected to strengthen Starlo’s financial management and strategic direction.

More about Starlo Ventures Ltd.

Starlo Ventures Ltd. operates in the mining and mineral exploration industry, focusing on development-stage projects in North and South America.

Average Trading Volume: 11,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about SLO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue