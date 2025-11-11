Starlite Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Starlite Holdings Limited ( (HK:0403) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Starlite Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected loss of up to HK$30 million for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to a profit of HK$7 million in the same period last year. The loss is attributed to decreased orders from packaging customers, intensified competition, uncertainties over US trade tariffs, increased costs in the Team Green division, and challenges in relocating production lines to Malaysia. These factors have impacted the company’s operations and market positioning, urging shareholders and investors to exercise caution.

More about Starlite Holdings Limited

Starlite Holdings Limited operates in the packaging industry, offering a range of products and services with a focus on packaging solutions. The company is involved in product development and has a market presence in the United States and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 420,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$91.12M

