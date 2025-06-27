Stardust Solar Reports 38% Revenue Growth and Expands Franchise Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. ( (TSE:SUN) ) has provided an update.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. reported a 38% increase in revenue for 2024, driven by a significant rise in U.S. franchise segment sales. The company expanded its franchise territories from 27 to 94 across North America and strengthened its market position through strategic agreements with Tesla and Rematek Energie. With the bulk of listing costs behind them and plans for further U.S. market penetration, Stardust Solar anticipates continued revenue growth in 2025.

More about Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor specializing in renewable energy installation services, including solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The company supports entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, promoting the adoption of clean energy solutions across Canada and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 64,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.47M

