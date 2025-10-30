Stardust Power Enters Warrant Exchange Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stardust Power ( (SDST) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Stardust Power Inc. entered into a Warrant Exchange Agreement with an institutional investor, allowing the investor to exchange its existing warrants for newly issued shares of common stock. This exchange, involving 958,400 warrant shares converted into 730,689 shares of common stock, is set to close shortly after the agreement date. The transaction will result in the cancellation of the existing warrants and will not generate any cash proceeds for the company, as it relies on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

The most recent analyst rating on (SDST) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stardust Power stock, see the SDST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SDST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SDST is a Underperform.

Stardust Power’s stock score is significantly hindered by its poor financial performance, characterized by consistent losses, negative equity, and cash flow issues. Technical analysis adds to the negative outlook with a lack of market momentum. Valuation metrics further highlight the company’s challenges, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on SDST stock, click here.

More about Stardust Power

Average Trading Volume: 327,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.7M

For detailed information about SDST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue