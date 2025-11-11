Starbreeze AB Shifts Focus to PAYDAY Amid Financial Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Starbreeze AB ( ($SE:STAR.B) ) has shared an update.

Starbreeze AB’s Q3 2025 report highlights a strategic shift towards the PAYDAY franchise, with the discontinuation of the Baxter project. Despite increased net sales, the company reported a significant loss before taxes due to high depreciation and impairment costs, particularly related to the Baxter project. The strategic focus on PAYDAY aims to strengthen its market position in the heisting genre.

More about Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze AB is a company in the gaming industry, primarily known for its PAYDAY franchise. It focuses on developing and publishing video games, with an emphasis on expanding the heisting genre.

Average Trading Volume: 3,509,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK214M

