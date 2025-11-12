Star Plus Legend Holdings Forms Joint Venture to Advance Intelligent Robotics

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ( (HK:6683) ) has shared an update.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture with Beijing Lingyi Technology Co., Ltd. to establish Yuxing Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd. This new venture aims to develop and market consumer-grade IP robots and derivative products by combining Star Plus’s IP resources with Yushu Technology’s advanced robotics capabilities. The collaboration is expected to enhance the company’s presence in the intelligent robotics industry, drive long-term growth, and expand the commercial application of intelligent robots in entertainment scenarios.

More about Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited operates in the entertainment and technology industry, focusing on the creation and commercialization of intellectual property (IP) products. The company leverages its rich IP resources and operational expertise to develop innovative entertainment experiences, primarily through its subsidiary, Star Plus Entertainment.

Average Trading Volume: 15,422,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.79B

See more insights into 6683 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue