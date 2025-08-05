Star Plus Legend Holdings Completes Share Placing and Subscription

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ( (HK:6683) ) has provided an announcement.

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placing of existing shares and a top-up subscription of new shares under a general mandate. The placing involved 37,524,500 shares, representing approximately 4.18% of the company’s enlarged issued share capital, sold at HK$9.13 per share to independent placees. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure without any of the placees becoming substantial shareholders, thereby maintaining the company’s market positioning and shareholder balance.

More about Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the financial sector. It operates with a focus on capital markets, offering services related to share placements and subscriptions.

Average Trading Volume: 63,776,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.5B

