Star Minerals Sees Bright Prospects in Gold and Copper Projects

Star Minerals Ltd reports promising developments in its Tumblegum South Gold Project, with a new structural review indicating potential for additional high-grade lodes, aiming to expand the resource amid a strong gold market. Meanwhile, the company has completed a data review of its West Bryah Copper Gold Project, reinforcing historical exploration results and highlighting further potential. With a healthy cash position, Star Minerals is poised to capitalize on these opportunities.

