Star Group Asia Limited Announces Property Disposal

Star Group Company Limited ( (HK:1560) ) has issued an update.

Star Group Asia Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a discloseable transaction involving the disposal of a property located at G/F, No.18 Yiu Wa Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The property is being sold for HK$14,975,000 to Thing on Financial Group Limited, an independent third party. This transaction, which exceeds 5% but is less than 25% of the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules, requires notification and announcement. The sale reflects current market conditions and was negotiated on normal commercial terms.

Star Group Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 111,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$71.21M

