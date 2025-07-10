Stanley Electric Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Stanley Electric Co ( (JP:6923) ) is now available.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 32,100 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves a total transaction value of 90,329,400 yen and is aimed at compensating six of its directors, excluding outside directors, which may impact the company’s financial structuring and executive incentives.

More about Stanley Electric Co

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of automotive lighting and electronic components. The company is known for its innovation in lighting technology and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 600,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen430B

