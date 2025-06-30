Standard Development Group Reports Significant Revenue Decline in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Standard Development Group Limited ( (HK:1867) ).

Standard Development Group Limited has announced its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, reporting a significant decline in revenue from HK$489,794,000 in 2024 to HK$301,030,000 in 2025. The company experienced a substantial loss before tax of HK$45,556,000, compared to a loss of HK$20,353,000 in the previous year, primarily due to increased administrative and finance costs, as well as a fair value loss on biological assets. This financial downturn may impact the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

Standard Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1867.

Average Trading Volume: 320,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$201.7M

