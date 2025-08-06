Standard Chartered Issues $2 Billion Fixed Rate Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced the issuance of $2 billion in 5.400% Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2036 under its $77.5 billion debt issuance program. The notes are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange starting August 12, 2025, marking a significant step in the company’s capital management strategy and potentially enhancing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Hold with a £82.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects robust financials and attractive valuation, offset by operational challenges and cash flow concerns. Technical indicators show strong momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Earnings call sentiment is positive with strategic growth plans but highlights some income pressures.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STAN stock, click here.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily operating in the financial services industry. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and corporate finance, with a strong focus on emerging markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,768,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £31.36B

For detailed information about STAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue