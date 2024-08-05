Standard Chartered Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has engaged in a share buy-back, purchasing 1,747,850 of its own shares on August 5, 2024, with prices ranging from 667.40 to 687.80 GB pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights and shares in issue to 2,546,875,543. This move is part of a previously announced buy-back program aimed at reducing share capital.

