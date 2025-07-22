Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) just unveiled an update.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 716,007 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1,332.6577 GB pence, with the intention to cancel them, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,320,980,997. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

Standard Chartered’s stock is supported by robust financial growth and strategic buybacks, but faces challenges with cash flow and geopolitical risks which slightly temper its overall attractiveness.

Standard Chartered PLC is a multinational banking and financial services company. It operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on providing banking services, including personal, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as treasury services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,871,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £30.87B

