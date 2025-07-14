Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 743,500 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1,275.5247 GB pence per share, with the intention to cancel them, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,325,407,482. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong financial position.

The stock’s score is driven by strong financial performance and valuation appeal, supported by robust income growth and strategic share buybacks. However, concerns about cash flow and operational efficiency, alongside potential geopolitical risks, temper the outlook.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily focused on providing financial services and products across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers a wide range of services including personal banking, corporate banking, wealth management, and investment services, catering to a diverse client base in emerging markets.

YTD Price Performance: 32.08%

Average Trading Volume: 5,922,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £29.6B

